College Basketball

Indianapolis to host 2029 NCAA Men’s Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis now has two future NCAA Men’s Final Four events on the schedule.

The city has been announced as host of the 2029 NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament. It will mark the tenth time the city has hosted the Final Four, tied for most.

The event is already scheduled to come to Indianapolis in 2026.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be the site of the games.

The announcement comes a day after Gainbridge Fieldhouse was named host site for the 2028 Women’s Final Four.