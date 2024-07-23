Indianapolis to host WBIT semifinals and finals in 2025

A sold-out crowd watches the opening moments of a NIT semifinals game between Indiana State Sycamores and Utah Utes held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2025 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) semifinals and finals will return to Indianapolis. The games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler University’s campus.

“Indianapolis did an outstanding job hosting our inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament,” Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be returning to Hinkle Fieldhouse in 2025. The enthusiasm and support from the local community for women’s basketball in Indianapolis continues to grow. We are excited to build on the momentum for all of women’s basketball and from this past year’s WBIT as we look forward to crowning a 2025 WBIT champion.”

This is the second year in a row that Indianapolis will host the final games.

Last year, Illinois defeated Villanova in the WBIT championship.

The semifinals will be on March 31st and the championship game will be on April 2nd.

The WBIT is similar to what the NIT is for men’s college basketball.

Indianapolis will also host the NIT semifinals and finals for the second consecutive year as well, with those games also being at Hinkle Fieldhouse.