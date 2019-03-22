Iowa-Cincy tip off Day 2 of NCAA tourney

Iowa and Cincinnati are under way in the first game of the Friday slate in the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 10 seed Hawkeyes can score points in bunches, but they are also prone to getting blown out, making them one of them more mercurial teams in the field. The seventh-seeded Bearcats are a bit more steady, and have a certain toughness common in Mick Cronin’s teams.
The winner gets the Colgate-Tennessee winner on Sunday.
Other early games include eighth-seeded Ole Miss against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in the South Region, and third-seeded Texas Tech against No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky in the West.