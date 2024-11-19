Jones scores 20 points off bench as No. 5 Iowa State downs IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis guard Jarvis Walker, left, drives past Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points and Tamin Lipsey added 17 to lead No. 5 Iowa State past IU Indianapolis 87-52 on Monday night.

It was Jones’ second straight 20-point game off the bench and fourth in his two seasons with the Cyclones (3-0).

Saint Mary’s transfer Joshua Jefferson had his first double-double for Iowa State with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Keshon Gilbert had 11 points and eight assists, and Lipsey led the Cyclones with five steals.

Paul Zilinskas led the Jaguars (2-3) with 16 points and Jarvis Walker added eight.

Takeaways

IU Indianapolis: The Jaguars are 0-17 against Top 25 teams and 0-2 this season versus power-conference opponents, having lost to Xavier 94-80 on Nov. 8.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had four players score in double figures for the second time this season. They also had four do it against Mississippi Valley State.

Key moment

Jones made three of his four 3-pointers during a 13-0 run that put the Cyclones up 27-5 eight minutes into the game.

Key stat

Jefferson was 7 of 7 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line in his 26 minutes.

Up next

Iowa State heads to the Maui Invitational to take on No. 4 Auburn next Monday. IU Indianapolis travels to the Bulldog Bash in Huntsville, Alabama, to take on Coastal Carolina on Friday.