Isaiah Swope scores 22 as Indiana State defeats Southern Illinois 77-48

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Swope had 22 points in Indiana State’s 77-48 victory over Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Swope had six rebounds for the Sycamores (6-1). Xavier Bledson scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Julian Larry went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Clarence Rupert led the Salukis (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Xavier Johnson added 16 points and two blocks for Southern Illinois. Trey Miller also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.