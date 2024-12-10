IU basketball wins Big Ten opener over Minnesota

Oumar Ballo #11 of the Indiana Hoosiers takes a shot over Mike Mitchell Jr. #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 9, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana University men’s basketball team began Big Ten Conference play with a victory on Monday.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0) beat Minnesota (6-5, 0-2) by the final score of 82-67 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU led by as many as 21 points in the win.

It’s IU’s fourth straight victory.

IU built up a double-digit lead (44-31) at halftime and never looked back in the second half.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are back in action on Friday when they face Nebraska (6-2, 0-1). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Lincoln, Neb.

This story will be updated.