IU fans boo team, Mike Woodson in lopsided loss

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson look at his bench as his team plays Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — It was not IU’s night on Tuesday night. Far from it.

They lost to Illinois at home, 94-69, their second straight loss by 25 points.

Hoosier fans’ frustrations hit a boiling point in the first half. With Indiana down 45-20, the student section started chanting “Fire Woodson.”

Boos rained down from the stands as IU went into the locker room at halftime, down 60-32.

“I love our fans and I respect our fans, but it’s up to me to get our players playing at a high level,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “That’s my job and I’m going to continue to work in that area.”

IU fifth year guard Trey Galloway was frequently was a frequent target for the boos. He missed eight of his first nine shots of the game and had two turnovers.

The boos were heard by the players. Senior forward Luke Goode had a message to the fans after the game.

“I understand it,” Goode said. “We got embarrassed. We have to wear this jersey with more pride as Indiana basketball players. This program is too historical and too great to be represented like that. But to all those fans that were booing and are so negative on social media, just don’t switch sides when we get this thing turned around. We all got the confidence in our teammates, got the confidence in our coaches. Just stay on that side when we being successful again.”

This was IU’s fifth loss this season. All five losses have been by at least 15 points.

Woodson has now lost 32 regular-season Big Ten games. This was his 17th loss by double digit points and the sixth time IU has lost by 20 or more points.

IU will look to right the ship on Friday night against Ohio State. Tipoff is schedule for 8 p.m.

