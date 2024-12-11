IU guard out indefinitely after successful surgery

BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 21: Indiana Hoosiers guard Gabe Cupps (2) brings the ball up court against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on February 21, 2024 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU sophomore guard Gabe Cupps underwent successful surgery to a preexisting lower back injury and is out indefinitely.

Cupps last played on November 29 against Providence in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

He has played in four games and not played more than 10 minutes in any game this season. He has not scored any points.

Cupps had a much larger role as a freshman, starting 22 games and playing in all but one of IU’s games. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists per game last season.

Indiana has won four straight games since their back-to-back blowout losses in the Bahamas. They’ll play their first true road game of the season on Friday against Nebraska with tipoff at 8 p.m.

More IU Basketball coverage

IU basketball wins Big Ten opener over Minnesota