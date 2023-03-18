IU guard Tamar Bates excited to play NCAA Tournament game in front of young daughter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University sophomore guard Tamar Bates is looking forward to Friday night’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Kent State.

He’s not only excited because he of course will be playing in the game, but because his younger daughter will experience it with him.

“I’m able to share my journey with her,” said Bates.

This will be the first NCAA Tournament Bates has played in since his daughter, Leilani, was born. She will turn one-year-old on March 20.

“She’ll be here but she’ll have no clue what’s going on,” joked Bates.

Bates told News’ 8’s Andrew Chernoff having Leilani in attendance gives him an extra drive when he’s out on the court.

“It’s special, just not only having my family up there, but my daughter,” said Bates. “It’s just a different kind of drive, different kind of motivation. No matter how I’m feeling, when I see her, it’s ‘go time.’”

Bates added he never takes this for granted the fact that he is able to play in front of his daughter.

“I know people that are my age that haven’t even been to a March Madness game at all,” said Bates. “So with her being one-year-old, it’s a blessing.”

The Hoosiers play Kent State at 9:55 p.m. EST Friday.