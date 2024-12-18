IU guard undergoes successful surgery, out indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Eastern Illinois Panthers guard Isaiah Griffin (4) drives to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Jakai Newton (0) on November 10, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton had successful surgery on a lower body injury.

He is out indefinitely but is expected to return this season.

Newton missed his entire freshman season due to injury. This injury is not related to the one he had that season.

Newton has appeared in three games so far this season. He played 14 total minutes against Eastern Illinois, Sam Houston State, and Miami (Ohio), scoring six total points.

Newton was a four star recruit from Covington, Georgia. He was ranked 127th by 247Sports in the 2023 class.

Newton is the second bench guard to undo lower body surgery for IU this month. Gabe Cupps underwent successful surgery and is out indefinitely.

IU is 8-3 this season and most recently lost by 17 points at Nebraska. The Hoosiers have two more non-conference games left on the schedule, those being home games against Chattanooga and Winthrop.

They resume Big Ten season at home against Rutgers on Thursday, January 2.