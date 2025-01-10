13°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
13° Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis wins against Detroit Mercy

(Provided Photo/Ethan Levy via IU Indianapolis website)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 20 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Detroit Mercy 95-61 on Thursday night.

Walker shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League). Sean Craig scored 19 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. DeSean Goode went 7 of 11 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The Jaguars snapped a seven-game slide.

Grant Gondrezick II led the way for the Titans (6-12, 2-5) with 21 points and five assists.

IU Indianapolis’ next game is Wednesday against Oakland on the road. Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Driver encounters deer before fatal...
Local News /
Winter weather making things difficult...
Weather Stories /
58-year-old man dies in Shoals...
Indiana News /
No. 20 Purdue wins 4th...
College Basketball /
Halftime: Notre Dame trails Penn...
College Football /
Morning Checkup | Advisory seeks...
Health Spotlight /
Power Four seek more control...
Sports /
Los Angeles wildfires cause NFL...
Sports /