IU, Kentucky to resume regular season men’s hoops games from 2025-2028

Indiana's Christian Watford shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2011, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Kentucky 73-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WISH) — The Hoosiers and the Wildcats will resume men’s basketball matchups beginning in 2025, the athletics directors of both universities announced Tuesday.

Plus, one of the games will be played in Indianapolis.

The series schedule is:

Dec. 20, 2025: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (Indiana University home game).

Dec. 18, 2027: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

The 2025 contest will be the first regular season game between teams since Indiana’s 73-72 win in Bloomington on Dec. 10, 2011. Indiana and Kentucky have since met twice in the NCAA tournament.

The regular season lapse is the longest in the series since the two teams went 21 years between regular season encounters from 1944 to 1965.

About the Indianapolis game, a news release from the schools said, “The two programs faced each other in Indianapolis 10 times from 1987-2005 at the Hoosier/RCA Dome, games that featured electric atmospheres in front of crowds in excess of 40,000.”

Statements

“This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball. When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people. I appreciate Mitch Barnhart’s willingness to work together to resume what I believe to be college basketball’s best non-conference rivalry. I also appreciate the support of Coach Calipari and Coach Woodson and their desire to bring this series back. Their relationship is a big reason why we are able to make today’s announcement.” Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson

“It’s great to renew this series, which is among the most competitive rivalries and storied traditions of college basketball. The matchup will resume its place as one of the nation’s most anticipated games of the season. This emanated from Coach Cal and Coach Woodson getting together and talking about playing again. I’ve enjoyed spending time with Scott Dolson and getting to know him better as we’ve worked out the details.” Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart

“This is a great day for our program and our fans. Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.” Mike Woodson, Indiana University head basketball coach