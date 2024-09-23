IU lands commitment from in-state prospect

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 81-65. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Trent Sisley announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday.

Sisley is a four-star recruit. He played his first three high school seasons at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana before transferring to Montverde Academy for his senior season.

The 6’7 forward is ranked 70th on 247 Sports and 75th on the composite rankings for the 2025 class.

Last season, Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game at Heritage Hills.

He chose IU over Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Iowa.

He was in Bloomington for a visit over the past weekend, along with Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe.

Sisley and Mullins played on the same AAU team, Indiana Elite, this past spring and summer. Mullins is from Greenfield, Indiana and plays at Greenfield-Central.

Sisley is IU’s first commitment for the 2025 class. He’s the first player from Indiana to commit to IU out of high school since CJ Gunn in 2022.

