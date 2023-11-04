IU men’s game features tribute to Bob Knight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bob Knight, the former Indiana University men’s basketball head coach, brought three national championships and several Big Ten titles to the Hoosiers, and won 662 games.

Assembly Hall is the house that Knight built. His family announced Wednesday he’d died at age 83.

Minutes before an IU preseason men’s basketball game Friday night, the lights inside Assembly Hall were shut off and all eyes were on the video monitors to watch a highlight reel of Knight’s most memorable moments.

The video ended with an IU tradition from the 1980s: Knight walking off the floor after the IU fight song.

News 8’s Richard Essex captured the memorial.

The IU team opens its season Tuesday night against Florida Gulf Coast University.