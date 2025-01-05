IU picks up win against Penn State behind Ballo’s double-double

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: Oumar Ballo #11 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives to basket against Yanic Konan Niederhauser #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half during a college basketball game at the Palestra on January 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (WISH) — IU picked up their biggest win of the season so far against Penn State, winning at The Palestra, 77-71.

Oumar Ballo put together one of, if not his best, game in a Hoosier uniform. He had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Potentially the most crucial part of his game today was his shooting from the free throw line, where he shot 7-11 (his season average is just 55.7%).

The Hoosiers caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, knocking down seven of their 12 three-point attempts.

Mackenzie Mgbako and Luke Goode led the charge from long range, combining to make seven of IU’s nine three-pointers. It’s the second straight game that both players have made at least three three-pointers.

Penn State is the first team ranked in the top 50 of the NET rankings that IU has beaten so far this season.

The Hoosiers will look to continue their momentum against USC, who will visit Assembly Hall on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.