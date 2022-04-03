College Basketball

IU point guard Xavier Johnson arrested

Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives with the ball against Tommy Kuhse #12 of the St. Mary's Gaels in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University point guard Xavier Johnson has been arrested.

IU’s athletic department issued a statement Sunday afternoon regarding Johnson’s arrest:

Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.

The Herald-Times reports Johnson was taken into custody Sunday morning for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to confirm the charges.

Johnson, 22, transferred from Pittsburgh to Indiana University this past season, helping lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

His play down the stretch of the season ranked among the best point guards in the Big Ten conference, highlighted by back-to-back 24 point performances against Maryland and Minnesota and a 20 point effort in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals verse Iowa.

Johnson is expected to be the Hoosiers’ starting point guard next season for head coach Mike Woodson’s second season with the team.