IU suffers another blowout loss, losing to Illinois by 25 at home

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JANUARY 14: Myles Rice #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers attempts a shot while being guarded by Ben Humrichous #3 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 14, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU was run out of the gym for the second straight game and lost at home to Illinois, 94-69.

At one point in the first half, Illinois went on a 42-14 run. At halftime, IU trailed 60-32.

Chants of “Fire Woodson” were heard throughout Assembly Hall when IU was losing 45-20 in the first half. Boos rained down from the stands as IU went into the locker room at the end of the half. Students headed for the exits, not wanting to see anything else in the second half.

It took 34 minutes and 10 seconds of game time for IU to hit their first three-pointer. They missed their first 13 three-pointers in the game.

With less than three minutes left in the game, there was a scuffle under the Illinois basket. Oumar Ballo jumped into the scuffle of players to push Illinois’ Tomislav Ivisic. Ballo was ejected from the game.

In Mike Woodson’s 32 Big Ten losses in his four years as IU’s head coach, 17 have come by double digits and six have come by more than 20 points.

This was IU’s fifth loss this season, and all of them have been by 15 points or more. This was the second straight and third loss of the season by 25 of more points.