IU, Duke, Kansas and Arizona basketball to compete in Las Vegas

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 16: Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) defends against Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during a college basketball game on December 16, 2023 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana men’s basketball will play against Kansas in the 2027 Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Friday, November 12, 2027, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Sunday.

The game will be at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play. Allegiant Stadium will also host the Final Four later in that season.

“We are excited to play in such a prestigious event,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “I look forward to testing our ballclub that early in the season against a high-level opponent like Kansas. Our staff has always prioritized playing the best competition out there and getting this opportunity in Allegiant Stadium should be a lot of fun for both the program and the fan base.”

The IU-Kansas game will be part of a doubleheader, with Arizona and Duke playing in the other game.

The four programs in the event have won a combined 15 national championships.

Indiana and Kansas played a home-and-home in 2022 and 2023. Kansas won both matchups.

Indiana and Kansas have played 16 total times, with both schools winning 8 times. Indiana won the first six, which included victories in the 1940 and 1953 national championships.

Indiana starts their season in 2024 against SIU-Edwardsville on November 6.

More Indiana basketball coverage

Purdue, Indiana at the top of Big Ten preseason media poll

8 things learned from Indiana basketball media day