IU women’s basketball’s Teri Moren reaches coaching milestone

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren cheers on her team during a women's college basketball game between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 09, 2023 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has reached another major milestone.

She earned her 400th career victory as a collegiate head coach on Thursday night by virtue of No. 9 Indiana’s 96-43 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“Looking at the stat sheet, there’s not a lot you can pick at, certainly. The one thing I am going to pick at is our free throws,” Moren said. “As I said to them when they congratulated me on my 400th win, I said, ‘So, we get to shoot 400 free throws tomorrow,’ so that’s what they’ll get it.”

Thursday’s game began Moren’s 21st season as a collegiate head coach.

Four Hoosiers scored in double-figures in the victory.

Forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Holmes is now in third place on the all-time Hoosiers scoring list, and just two points behind second place.

Yarden Garzon and Lexus Bargesser each had 15 points for IU, while Sara Scalia finished with 13 points.

“I thought our defense was slow at first, but then it started to pick up,” Moren said. “It was just us challenging our group to really sit down and guard the ball better, and I thought that happened. I thought Yarden was special in the first half, just with her play making and really just sharing the ball. I thought Lexie came in and gave us great minutes. I thought (Lenée) Beau(mont) made some really nice plays as well. Mack was, once again, really good in low minutes, so that’s exciting for us we can manage our minutes as you guys know what we’re trying to do.”

The Hoosiers have now won 11 straight season openers, which includes 10 under Moren.

IU will hope to make it two wins in a row when it faces No. 15 Stanford (1-0) in California on Sunday at 5 p.m.