IUPUI drops home contest to Youngstown State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 16 points as Youngstown State beat IUPUI 78-50 on Thursday night.

Burns added 13 rebounds for the Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. EJ Farmer was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Jaguars (6-16, 2-9) were led by Bryce Monroe, who posted 11 points. Jlynn Counter added 10 points for IUPUI. In addition, Abdou Samb had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.