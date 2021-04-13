College Basketball

IUPUI hires alum Matt Crenshaw as head basketball coach

Photo provided/IUPUI
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Crenshaw is returning to IUPUI as the 10th head men’s basketball coach in program history, the school announced on Tuesday.

Crenshaw spent 12 years as an assistant coach at IUPUI before joining the Ball State staff as an assistant coach in October 2018.

“This is an exciting day for our university, athletics department and men’s basketball program,” IUPUI Director of Athletics Roderick Perry said. “Coach Crenshaw’s experience, excitement and love for this university and basketball program makes him the perfect candidate to build upon past successes in leading the program to new heights while connecting with former players, alumni, current students, faculty and staff.”

A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Crenshaw started 98 games for the Jaguars in his four-year career. He played professionally for two years prior to his first stint on IUPUI’s coaching staff.

