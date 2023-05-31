IUPUI names new director of athletics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that Luke Bosso will become the school’s next athletic director. The move is effective June 19.

Bosso currently serves as managing director of government advisory with Katz, Sapper & Miller. He began his career with Indiana University Sports Properties and Learfield Sports.

“Luke’s passion for athletics and his deep relationships in Indianapolis and throughout the state will be an asset to our thriving athletics program, our student-athletes and our coaches,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said in a press release. “As we transition to the future IU Indianapolis, his leadership will help ensure Jaguars Athletics grows as part of the fabric of our city.”

Bosso will take over as director of athletics during a time of change for IUPUI. The campus is preparing to operate as IU Indianapolis at the start of the 2024 academic year.

“It is a true privilege to join the IU family, and I look forward to pursuing even greater experiences for our student-athletes, ensuring they not only secure a top-notch education but compete at the highest levels as representatives of one of our state’s premier athletics programs,” Bosso said in a press release.

IUPUI is a member of the NCAA’s Horizon League.