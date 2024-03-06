IUPUI parts ways with men’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 09: IUPUI Jaguars head coach Matt Crenshaw on the sidelines during the mens college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and IUPUI Jaguars on November 9, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IUPUI (6-26) is parting ways with men’s head basketball coach Matt Crenshaw less than 24 hours after dropping its Horizon League Tournament opener to Cleveland State.

“I want to thank Coach Crenshaw for his countless contributions to the IUPUI basketball program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and ultimately as head coach. These decisions are never easy and aren’t taken lightly, but we wish matt nothing but the best going forward,” IUPUI Director of Athletics Luke Bosso said in a release Wednesday.

Crenshaw joined the Jaguars in 2000 as a student-athlete and captained IUPUI’s NCAA Tournament run in 2003. He remains IUPUI’S all-time leader in assists and is one of only three players in program history to have his number retired.

He joined the IUPUI coaching staff in 2006 as an assistant before taking a position with Ball State’s basketball program in 2018. He returned to the Jaguars as head coach in April 2021 and exits the program with an overall record of 14-79.

The university will immediately launch a national search for the next IU Indianapolis head coach and has retained SP Athletics to assist in the hiring process.