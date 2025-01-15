IU’s effort, toughness called into question after blowout loss

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JANUARY 14: Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 14, 2025 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — It was a record setting night at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, and not in a good way for the Hoosiers.

IU lost to Illinois, 94-69. The 94 points allowed was the most IU has allowed in a regulation game in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed 60-32 at halftime, the worst halftime deficit in the last 25 season (28 points).

The 25 point loss was the worst defeat at home since a 32 point loss to Wisconsin in 2010, Tom Crean’s second second season.

There were plenty of issues that led to such a result for the Hoosiers. One glaring one was the defensive effort.

The play that highlighted it happened with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. IU was already losing 48-22. Illinois was on a three-on-one fast break. They had an errant pass, and recovered possession of the ball. It took IU six seconds from the time Illinois crossed half court to finally have all five of its players back on defense.

The possession continued to unravel from there. The ball was tipped away again. It was not the smoothest possession by Illinois. By the time they recovered the ball, it was just a three-on-three on that side of the court. Illinois wound up with a layup, with the Hoosiers defenders just watching and swiping in desperation.

Oumar Ballo was the player called into question on the possession. He walked slowly toward the basket, showing no intention of disrupting the play.

“I just thought our defense and our intensity just wasn’t there and they exploited it,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said.

His players were more outspoken after the game. Senior guard Anthony Leal was asked about what they can do to fix the defensive issues.

“To be honest, there is a lot of defensive schemes we can run, and it really doesn’t matter what we do if we’re not going to do it hard, with effort and toughness,” Leal said. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Senior forward Luke Goode agreed with the sentiment. He said teams have been able to “punk” them. He doesn’t think they’re playing tough enough either.

Illinois rebounded eight of their first 12 missed shots of the game. They ended with 16 offensive rebounds in the game.

IU has now lost back-to-back games by 25 points. It’s the first time the Hoosiers have lost by that margin consecutively since 2008, Crean’s first year. Those losses came to Notre Dame by 38 points and to Saint Joseph’s by 26 in the Maui Invitational.

“I don’t think we carry on like normal,” Leal said. “Obviously things need to be addressed between players and themselves and players and each other. I think that’s really the root of it. We just got to lock in, look in the mirror, and understand how embarrassing and unacceptable this is.”

IU remains in the midst of their hardest stretch of the season. Their next seven games are against Quad 1 opponents.

A Quad 1 game is a home game against a top 30 team, a neutral site game against a top 50 team, or a road game against a top 75 team in the NET Rankings.

Their next game is against Ohio State on the road on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

More IU basketball coverage

IU fans boo team, Mike Woodson in lopsided loss

IU suffers another blowout loss, losing to Illinois by 25 at home

PHOTOS | IU men’s basketball warms up before playing Illinois