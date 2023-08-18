IU’s Mike Woodson gets $1 million annual raise on his contract

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts to action on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland on Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson is getting a $1 million-per-year raise on the contract he originally signed in 2021.

The school made the announcement on Friday morning.

Woodson will now earn an average of $4.2 million per year on the remaining four years of his contract.

“The salary adjustment makes the third-year IU head coach one of the three highest-paid men’s basketball coaches in the Big Ten,” according to a news release.

“Upon his arrival, Coach Woodson immediately re-inserted our program into the national conversation both in terms of an elevated level of success on the court and in recruiting. I knew that returning our program to the level that Hoosier fans rightfully expect would be a process that wouldn’t happen overnight. I have been extremely pleased with the steps we have taken during the last two years. I believe under Coach Woodson’s leadership, we have positioned the program to compete at the highest levels in recruiting, which in turn will enable us to compete at the highest levels within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament.” Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of athletics

Woodson guided the Hoosiers to their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in a decade. Last season, IU advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Division I Tournament before falling to Miami (Fla.).

IU’s No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year was the highest NCAA seed for the Hoosiers in 11 years.

Woodson has a 44-26 overall record during his two seasons in Bloomington.