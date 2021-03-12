IU’s Miller faces more heat after another Hoosiers’ late collapse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is only one meaningful play left for Indiana Basketball this season.

It happens to be the biggest call of Scott Dolson’s young tenure as director of athletics in Bloomington.

Is Hoosiers head coach Archie Miller’s tenure finished?

Three seasons ahead of Miller’s contract expiring, the calls for a change grew to a new level Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Fire Archie” chants and boo birds accompanied an Indiana field goal drought that lasted for the final nine plus minutes of Rutgers 61-50 Big Ten Tournament Second Round victory.

Miller’s offense missed its final 13 shots of the game, in the process dropping a sixth consecutive game to close a 12-15 season.

Following the loss, Miller was asked directly about his future with the program.

“I’m not entering any offseason wondering if I’m going to be back,” Miller said. “Those decisions are made way higher than me. My job is to run the program. I talk to the administration daily. We’re in a good spot.”

Indiana’s struggles centered on its lack of shooting across the board this season.

The Hoosiers posted an atrocious 17 percent three-point shooting clip over the final four games of the season, and a flurry of missed free throws down the stretch against Rutgers spotlighted the most aggravating issue with this team.

Again, Miller stayed positive when accessing the overall state of Indiana’s basketball program Thursday night.

“My message to anybody right now, at the end of the day, we will be fine. We have good guys, guys who battle. Like any program we have at this time, we have to take inventory,” Miller said.

A head coaching change this offseason would cost Indiana University upwards of $10 million still owed to Miller through April of 2024.

Against Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the Hoosiers are 2-22 overall under Miller’s watch.

There is no stat that frustrates Indiana’s fanbase more than the fact Purdue head coach Matt Painter and the Boilers are 7-0 against the Hoosiers and Coach Miller.

Sour numbers to close a season, that at multiple points, held plenty of promise in Bloomington.