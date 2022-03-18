College Basketball

Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball in the second half of the game against the Yale Bulldogs during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champions, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

Azar Swain scored 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting for Yale, which had won 11 of 13.