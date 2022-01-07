College Basketball

Jackson-Davis scores 27, Indiana shuts down No. 13 OSU 67-51

Trayce Jackson-Davis talks to the news media after Indiana got a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington. (WISH Photo/Olivia Ray)
by: Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers, who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points and E.J. Liddell scored 11. Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41.

The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

