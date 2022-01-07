College Basketball

Jackson-Davis scores 27, Indiana shuts down No. 13 OSU 67-51

Trayce Jackson-Davis talks to the news media after Indiana got a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington. (WISH Photo/Olivia Ray)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers, who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points and E.J. Liddell scored 11. Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41.

The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

“It was the preparation during that time off. Trying to stay ready for my teammates. I knew they had my back, I wanted to have theirs.”



Trey Galloway on his return – following a 10-week absence with a broken wrist. #IUBB | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/qdyBCLxAv3 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) January 7, 2022

“Joey is my brother. But there are on the court, there are no friends.”



Trayce Jackson Davis on the battle between he & former teammate Joey Brunk.



(continues w/ a smirk) “I will text him later and apologize because I didn’t mean to hit him in the head.” #IUBB | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/pmWmXleWLo — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) January 7, 2022