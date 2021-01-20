College Basketball

Jaden Ivey’s late 3 finishes Purdue’s rally past No. 15 Ohio State

Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler, left, and guard Sasha Stefanovic, right, reach for a loose ball against Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65.

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers, who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.

Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3-1/2 minutes.

Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Trending Headlines

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LeVert, Pacers await test results before plotting next move

Indiana Pacers /

Honolulu seeks to drop virus case against US surgeon general

Coronavirus /

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Peak Fitness

Gr8 Comeback /

Basketball league aims to spotlight central Indiana hoops talent

All Indiana /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.