Jarron Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech

Jarron Coleman scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Ball State dominated Georgia Tech in every way in a 65-47 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals were not especially sharp while turning the ball over 20 times, but the Yellow Jackets had 23 turnovers of their own while losing their third straight game.

Senior center James Banks III led the Jackets with 13 points and nine rebounds before a sparse crowd in McCamish Pavilion.

In the first half, the Yellow Jackets had 16 turnovers in 34 possessions and made just 5 of 22 shots.