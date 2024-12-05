IU Indianapolis dominates Green Bay in Horizon League opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 25 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Green Bay 84-75 on Wednesday night in a Horizon League opener for both teams.

Walker shot 10 for 20 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (4-5). DeSean Goode scored 16 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Alec Millender had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Anthony Roy posted 34 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-7). Green Bay also got 14 points from Foster Wonders. Marcus Hall also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.