Jylnn Counter scores 20 as IUPUI knocks off Spalding 70-63 to begin season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 70-63 win over Division III Spalding on Monday to begin the regular season.

Counter was 8 of 13 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars. Abdou Samb scored 10 points while going 2 of 4 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. DJ Jackson had eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the floor.

Spalding was led by Anthony Dillard, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Andre Crawford added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jacoby Johnson recorded 11 points and two steals.

Next up

IUPUI plays Friday against Valparaiso on the road.

SPALDING (0-1)

Crawford 6-13 4-5 17, Dillard 8-16 3-4 19, McCampbell 3-6 0-0 6, Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, J.Johnson 4-10 2-2 11, Storm 2-6 0-0 4, Rislin 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Kalonji 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Byron 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-13 63.IUPUI (1-0)

Samuels 2-5 2-2 6, Nkomba 2-2 2-2 6, Blocker 3-7 2-2 8, Counter 8-13 3-7 20, Monroe 0-4 0-0 0, Brady 3-8 0-0 8, Samb 2-4 6-7 10, Egbuta 2-7 0-0 4, Ar.Jarrard 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Dewitt 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-22 70.

Halftime_IUPUI 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Spalding 2-10 (J.Johnson 1-1, Crawford 1-3, Bradford 0-1, Dillard 0-1, Jones 0-1, Rislin 0-1, Storm 0-2), IUPUI 3-17 (Brady 2-6, Counter 1-2, Dewitt 0-1, Ar.Jarrard 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Blocker 0-2, Egbuta 0-2, Samuels 0-2). Rebounds_Spalding 32 (Crawford, Dillard 8), IUPUI 28 (Samuels 7). Assists_Spalding 10 (Crawford, McCampbell, J.Johnson 2), IUPUI 9 (Blocker, Counter, Jackson 2). Total Fouls_Spalding 17, IUPUI 13. A_4,867 (6,500).