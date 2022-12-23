College Basketball

Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points in Creighton’s 78-56 victory against Butler on Thursday night.

Kalkbrenner shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Bluejays (7-6). Baylor Scheierman added 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. The Bluejays snapped a six-game skid.

Chuck Harris led the way for the Bulldogs (8-5) with 14 points. Butler also got nine points and two steals from Jayden Taylor.

Creighton led Butler 40-34 at the half, with Scheierman (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Creighton outscored Butler by 16 points over the final half, while Kalkbrenner led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.