Kanon Catchings, former Purdue signee, commits to BYU

(WISH) — Former Purdue signee Kanon Catchings committed to play at BYU on Tuesday.

He was released from his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on June 6. He also considered Florida State and NC State.

Catchings is nephew of Fever legend Tamika Catchings. He played three years at Brownsburg High School before going to Overtime Elite for his senior year.

Catchings’ former coach at Overtime Elite, Tim Fanning, was hired as an assistant coach on the new coaching staff at BYU.

Catchings is four star recruit and ranked in the top 40 of his class on 247Sports.