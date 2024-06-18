Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kanon Catchings, former Purdue signee, commits to BYU

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Former Purdue signee Kanon Catchings committed to play at BYU on Tuesday.

He was released from his National Letter of Intent to Purdue on June 6. He also considered Florida State and NC State.

Catchings is nephew of Fever legend Tamika Catchings. He played three years at Brownsburg High School before going to Overtime Elite for his senior year.

Catchings’ former coach at Overtime Elite, Tim Fanning, was hired as an assistant coach on the new coaching staff at BYU.

Catchings is four star recruit and ranked in the top 40 of his class on 247Sports.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Aliyah Boston wins Eastern Conference...
Indiana Fever /
Indianapolis native makes US Olympic...
Sports /
Celtics win 18th NBA championship...
Sports /
IU Indy basketball coach discusses...
College Basketball /
Report: WNBA attendance is 105%...
Indiana Fever /
A night for familiar names...
Sports /
AC Golf Classic sets record...
Sports /
Indiana’s ‘King Parris’ hopes to...
Sports /