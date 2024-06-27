Kel’el Ware drafted by the Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware walks the red carpet before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

BROOKLYN, New York (WISH) — Indiana standout center Kel’el Ware was drafted by the Miami Heat with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ware played one season at Indiana after transferring from Oregon. He was named third team All-Big Ten this season after averaging 15.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game.

He was also named to the All-Defense team in the Big Ten.

The Heat got the eight seed in the playoffs last season and lost to the Celtics in the first round 4-1.

Ware joins Purdue star Zach Edey as stars from colleges in Indiana to get taken in the first round on Wednesday night. Edey was taken ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.