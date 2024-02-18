Northwestern turns back late Indiana rally for victory

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) reaches for the ball after falling to the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 26 points, Matt Nicholson and Nick Martinelli had double-doubles and Northwestern held off a furious Indiana rally to defeat the Hoosiers 76-72 on Sunday.

Northwestern led by seven entering a wild final minute in which the teams combined for 21 points. Indiana scored 12 of those points, the last three coming on a jumper by Mackenzie Mgbako that made it 75-72 with nine seconds left. With five seconds left, Brooks Barnhizer made one of two free throws for a four-point Northwestern lead and Indiana’s Anthony Leal missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Hoosiers’ closing run came up short after they trailed by 16 points near the 6-minute mark. Indiana scored the next 11 points to get within 63-58 and it was 67-60 after the Hoosiers’ Kel’el Ware made two free throws with 91 seconds remaining.

Nicholson had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) and Martinelli had 13 and 13. Boo Buie scored 14 points, leaving him four shy of tying John Shurna’s school-record of 2,038 career points.

Ware had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8). Mgbako scored 20 and Trey Galloway had seven points and 12 assists.

There were six lead changes early, the last coming on a dunk by Nicholson for a 13-12 Wildcats lead. The Wildcats held the lead for the final 10 1/2 minutes of the half and the biggest margin was 11 points after Martinelli hit a pair of free throws with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Northwestern led 34-26 at intermission.

Indiana hosts Nebraska on Wednesday. Northwestern hosts Michigan on Thursday.