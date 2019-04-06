Lansing calls out Lubbock in Final Four challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan State and Texas Tech take to the court for the Final Four on Saturday, the Lansing Chamber of Commerce issued a challenge to the Lubbock Chamber for gift baskets and bragging rights.
The friendly wager between the two is a gift basket from Llano Estacado Winery for an MSU victory and a Lansing Brewing Company gift basket if Texas Tech wins.
President and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber, Tim Daman, put out a Facebook Video for the competition.
“We look forward to watching Michigan State Spartans roll past Texas Tech tomorrow night,” said Daman. “We also look forward to drinking Lubbock’s finest wine as we watch Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans cut down the net Monday night in Minneapolis.”