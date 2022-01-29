Late layup by Thompson carries Butler over Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Thompson made a layup with 1:06 left to give Butler the lead en route to a 56-53 win over Georgetown on Saturday.

Simas Lukosius had 13 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs.

Aminu Mohammed led the Hoyas with 16 points and six rebounds.

“Butler picked up a gritty 56-53 win over Georgetown Saturday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“Bryce Nze posted his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Aaron Thompson added 12.

“Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed’s layup with 1:24 to play gave the visiting Hoyas a 53-52 advantage, which was GU’s first lead since an 11-8 edge with 11:56 remaining in the first half.

“Mohammed’s points would be the final scoring of the day for Georgetown as Thompson immediately responded with a driving lay-up to regain the Butler lead. After a Georgetown turnover, Chuck Harris stretched the lead to 56-53 with two free throws. Butler then contested Donald Carey’s three-point attempt from the corner as time expired to secure the win.

“The Bulldogs attempted to put the game out of reach midway through the second half. Nze’s layup with 15:09 to play gave Butler its largest lead of the day at 42-30. Georgetown scored 12 of the next 15 points to pull back into the game. The game then came down to the final few possessions.

“The Bulldogs’ second straight win lifts Butler to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in BIG EAST play.

“Butler shot 38 percent from the field and let Georgetown back into the game with nine second-half turnovers. However, the Bulldogs’ defense was stout to the point of holding the Hoyas to a 4-of-19 performance from behind the arc.

“Georgetown entered the game 15th in the nation in three-point percentage at 38.6 percent. In Butler’s two wins over the Hoyas this season, Butler limited the Hoyas to a combined 7-for-35 mark (20 percent) from three-point range. Butler won the first meeting between the two teams Jan. 13 in the nation’s capital (72-58).

“Mohammed led Georgetown (6-12, 0-7 BIG EAST) with 16 points.

“The Bulldogs next travel to Cincinnati for a Wednesday night tip at Xavier. The 7 p.m. start will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.”

Butler University Athletics