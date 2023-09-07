Limited-edition Bob Knight bobbleheads unveiled

Bobbleheads of Bob Knight wearing his signature red sweater and his iconic chair-throwing incident. (Photo provided/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday unveiled two limited-edition bobbleheads of legendary Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight.

One of college basketball’s most successful and innovative coaches, Knight popularized the motion offense, which utilizes player movement to exploit the quickness of the offensive team and neutralize the size advantage of the defensive team. Knight won a then-record 902 NCAA Division 1 games, three national titles, a National Invitation Tournament championship, and 11 Big Ten Conference championships with the IU Hoosiers. Knight’s 902 victories rank fifth all-time.

In 1984, Knight coached the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal, becoming one of only three basketball coaches to win an NCAA title, an NIT title, and an Olympic gold medal.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, the Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Indiana Hoosiers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

The first bobblehead features Knight wearing his signature red sweater, while the second bobblehead pays tribute to Knight’s iconic chair-throwing incident against Purdue on Feb. 23, 1985.

The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Knight Legacy. Founded by Bob Knight’s son, Pat Knight, Knight’s Legacy’s mission is to “honor, promote, and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy and the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight has made in the history of basketball.”

“We’re thrilled to be honoring my father’s legacy with these limited edition bobbleheads in collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Pat Knight. “I think these bobbleheads are a great tribute to my dad’s legacy and the passion that he had for basketball and life.”

“We’re excited to team up with Knight Legacy to create these bobbleheads celebrating the legendary coach,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “One of the most successful coaches in the history of college basketball, and we think fans will love these new bobbleheads!”