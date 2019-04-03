Lubbock, East Lansing mayors make friendly Final Four bet

LUBBOCK, Tex. — It won’t just be pride on the line when the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday during the Final Four. One town will have to fly a school spirit flag of the winning team!
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows made the bet on Wednesday.
The mayors agreed that if their team loses the game Saturday night they will fly the winning team’s school flag over their respective city hall for one day.
The losing mayor will document the flag flying and also write a congratulatory letter to the winning team’s mayor, according to a news release.