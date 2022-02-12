College Basketball

Malik Hall, Tyson Walker lead No. 17 Michigan State over Indiana 76-61

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, left, drives against Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 18 points, Tyson Walker came off the bench to add 15, and Michigan State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 76-61 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

With the win, the Spartans are one game behind conference leader No. 13 Illinois.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and Race Thompson and Tamar Bates each had 13 for the Hoosiers, who have now lost four of their last six games.

Indiana has won only twice in its last 25 visits to Michigan State — in 2013 and 2019.