March Madness athletes in the bubble enjoy downtime at Victory Field

by: Olivia Ray
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sweet 16 is officially set. And now that the players have some down time, they’ve turned an Indianapolis landmark into their own playground. 

“It’s been really cool to see these guys in a different element. Off of the basketball court, there’s some big names that have been out here. I think Jalen Suggs, when Gonzaga was out here last Wednesday, was the quarterback in a pickup flag football game,” said Cheyne Reiter, Indianapolis Indians communications director.

As the plans for the 68-team, one-city format came together, the beautiful ballpark known as Victory Field — currently awaiting action from a Triple AAA season — seemed like the perfect solution for a makeshift field day setup.  

“You can sit in your hotel room for 16 hours or you can come out and enjoy yourself with your teammates because it’s a tournament that will never happen again,” Reiter added.

Olivia Ray has all the details from the friendly confines of Victory Field.

