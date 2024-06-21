Matt Painter explains why Kanon Catchings left Purdue

Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 1, 2023, reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WISH) — On June 6, Kanon Catchings was released from his National Letter of Intent with Purdue men’s basketball.

On Thursday, Purdue head coach Matt Painter explained what went into the decision.

“I want people that want to be here,” Painter said.

“He was concerned about his role and just wanted out of his letter and then kind of went back the next day and said everything was good. And it just was like, This is probably better that we part ways if you’re questioning things before things start.”

Painter used Zach Edey and as an example of someone that was not guaranteed a starting spot as a freshman and had to compete for it.

“You compete and earn your way into a role,” Painter said. “I can’t anoint a role to somebody out of thin air. You walk in. You compete.”

Catchings committed to BYU on Tuesday.

Painter doesn’t seem to hold any hard feelings towards the freshman though.

“We wish him good luck and hope everything works for him,” Painter said.

Catchings is nephew of Fever legend Tamika Catchings. He played three years at Brownsburg High School before going to Overtime Elite for his senior year.

Catchings is four star recruit and ranked in the top 40 of his class on 247Sports.