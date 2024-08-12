Michael Lewis gives season outlook on Ball State men’s basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ball State men’s basketball had their first 20-win season in five years in the first year Michael Lewis, the former Indiana basketball player, was in Muncie. But last year the Cardinals took a step back, finishing under .500.

They reloaded in the transfer portal, bringing back Payton Sparks, who was All-MAC in both of his first two years of his collegiate career at Ball State. He played last season at Indiana, but returned to Ball State for his senior year.

Lewis said Sparks will provide leadership to this year’s team, having played at Ball State in Lewis’ first season on the job. Lewis also said that will be important, given that the team is welcoming in five transfers and seven total new players to the roster.

“They’re starting to learn each other,” Lewis said. “It’s an exciting group to work with.”

Among the five transfers in addition to Sparks is Joey Hart. Hart was an Indiana Mr. Basketball finalist in 2023, playing at LInton-Stockton High School. Hart averaged over 23 points per game there in his senior year and led Linton-Stockton to the IHSAA State Finals. He played last season at Kentucky, but appeared in just seven games and made just one basket.

“When I first got named the coach, Joey was the first guy that we offered as a staff,” Lewis said. “So, our relationship goes back for a couple years.”

Ball State also added All-Ohio Valley Conference guard Jeremiah Hernandez from Southern Indiana. Hernandez averaged over 17 points per game there last season.

Lewis said they looked for athleticism and speed, specifically on the perimeter, in the transfer portal this year. He thought they were lacking that last season.

As for what Lewis learned from last year, he said it was being more prepared for the transfer portal. He said the coaching staff and the university were not prepared for it after his first year on the job, so they took a more proactive approach throughout the year towards the portal for this offseason.

As for what Ball State fans should expect from the team this year?

“We’re going to play hard,” Lewis said. “We’re going to compete. I think our guys, with some added depth and some ability, and like I said, some added length and athleticism, I think we’ll look a lot more like year one. And hopefully being a little bit older and some guys having some experience we can build off the momentum that we got.”