Mickey Pearson Jr. scores 13, Ball State takes down Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr.’s 13 points helped Ball State defeat Central Michigan 65-51 on Tuesday night.

Pearson added six rebounds for the Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Demarius Jacobs was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Brian Taylor finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Chippewas (8-16, 3-8). Markus Harding added 11 points for Central Michigan. Reggie Bass also had nine points and eight assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.