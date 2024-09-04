Mike Woodson brings former IU stars together for golf event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a beautiful day for golf in Indianapolis for Mike Woodson to host the Coach Woodson Invitational.

Numerous former IU basketball stars showed up to participate in the event.

“It’s been fantastic to be able to bring back old timers that played at Indiana,” Woodson said. “Calbert (Cheaney), Quinn Buckner, (Alan) Henderson, we’ve had Mike Lewis here. I mean, we’ve had some wonderful players that come back. We had a big reunion this past weekend for the football game where we had a lot of guys back.”

The reunion over the weekend included some recent Hoosier stars like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Cody Zeller.

“I’m just trying to keep us all together, man, because that’s what Bob Knight would want because he started the process many years ago and I’m trying to continue that,” Woodson said.

“I think it’s special,” former IU basketball player and current Ball State men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis said. “I love what he’s been trying to do and reconnecting his generation at IU and me being one of the last guys to play for coach Knight and the new guys and trying to bring everybody back together, I think is special because I think being an Indiana basketball player is special. I don’t think there’s a better place to play.”

“He’s (Woodson) always about helping people and doing what he can to help,” former IU star and current IU Director of Player Development coach Calbert Cheaney said. “He’s been a mentor for me every time I played here until we got into the league and we’ve always had a great relationship. So, I’m always going to support that man.”

“One thing about coach Woodson, he just welcomes us all and treats us like family,” former IU star Alan Henderson said. “It’s just a really good feeling.”

The money from the event this year went to the NIL efforts at Indiana.

“The times have changed in college basketball, and I want to keep us on top,” Woodson said.

Indiana opens its regular season on November 6 against SIU-Edwardsville. They play two exhibition games before that, including a charity exhibition game against Tennessee in Knoxville.

