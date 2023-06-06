Mike Woodson preparing to host basketball camps

Head coach Mike Woodson of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts against the St. Mary's Gaels in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON (WISH) – Indiana University men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson is getting ready to host a handful of basketball camps.

The camps “are designed to teach the fundamental skills of basketball while encouraging a love and appreciation for the game,” according to the camps’ website.

There will be three different options for kids to participate in the camps:

Session I: June 12-15 – Open to boys in grades 2-9

Session II: June 19-22 – Open to boys in grades 2-9

Mini Day Camp: July 10-11 – Open to boys in grades 2-6

“It’s just such a great environment,” said Mike Stump, the Indiana men’s basketball program’s team and recruiting analyst.

Stump added that some of the IU players help out at the camps, by answering questions and refereeing basketball games.

“It kind of brings them back to like you said when they were growing up, going to all these different camps around – wherever they’re from or across the country,” said Stump. “And just realizing just how much it meant to them to see those players at the camps that they went to. I think they take it very personally and love to have that moment of being like, ‘I can be that person for them.’”

Click here to register for the camps.