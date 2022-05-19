College Basketball

Mike Woodson visits Indianapolis 500 practice, provides update on Jackson-Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, Indiana Head Basketball Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers men’s basketball staff visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Day 3 of practice ahead of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Woodson was greeted by fans just outside of pit lane up and down the front stretch, where he stopped for photos and autographs with Hoosiers fans.

Indiana Head Basketball Coach Mike Woodson greets fans at Indianapolis 500 practice on May 19, 2022. (WISH Photo/Charlie Clifford)

This past weekend, Indiana’s star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the NBA Combine workouts in Chicago due to a positive COVID-19 test. As of Thursday, Jackson-Davis has yet to publicly share if he will remain in the 2022 NBA draft or return to Bloomington for a fourth season.

“Well, I am going to meet with him at 4 o’clock today and just see where his head is,” Woodson told WISH-TV on Thursday. “And hopefully, he says the right thing that he is coming back. That is all that I can tell you right now.”

Over the past three seasons, Jackson-Davis (1,588) is the fifth leading scorer in the country in terms of total points, ranking first overall in the Big Ten Conference.