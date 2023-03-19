Miller Kopp’s headband still the talk of the IU locker room

ALBANY, N.Y. (WISH) — The Indiana University men’s basketball team is getting ready for Sunday’s second round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Hoosiers play the fifth-seeded Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 8:40 p.m. EST inside MVP Arena.

IU enters the contest fresh off its 71-60 win over Kent State on Friday night in the first round of the tournament.

In that victory, IU forward Miller Kopp wore a headband and that headband has been the talk of the locker room since.

Multiple IU players told News’ 8’s Andrew Chernoff after the game that they feel Kopp should keep sporting the look, in part because he had a big game while wearing it on Friday. He finished with 13 points vs. Kent State.

Despite his fellow Hoosiers talking about the headband, Kopp’s coach, Mike Woodson, did not seem to notice it.

“Shoot, I didn’t even notice it (the headband),” joked Woodson. “The one thing I did notice, him making shots. That’s the only thing that matters to me. I don’t care about no headbands.”

Click on the video above to hear more from the Hoosiers.