Rice scores 19, Goode and Reneau 18 as Indiana rolls past Sam Houston

Malik Reneau #5 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates Dec. 3, 2024, making a basket after being fouled in the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists and Indiana defeated Sam Houston 97-71 on Tuesday night.

Myles Rice led the Hoosiers (6-2) with 19 points and Luke Goode came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 18 points, 13 in the first half when Indiana took a 42-25 lead.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 18 points, Cameron Huefner added 17, Dorian Finister 14 and Brennen Burns and Josiah Hammons 10 each for Sam Houston, which shot 43%.

A 27-3 run left Indiana ahead 34-12 with six minutes left in the first half. Goode made three from the arc during the run.

The Bearkats (4-5) got within nine early in the second half but the Hoosiers would lead late by as many as 28, shooting 62%

The Hoosiers were playing their first game since dropping out of The Associated Press Top 25 after losing two of three games in the Battle in Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Indiana is host to Miami (Ohio) on Friday before beginning Big Ten play at home Monday against Minnesota. Sam Houston home against Texas Southern on Saturday.